TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office said it is looking for a missing endangered man who was last seen Thursday.

Deputies said at William Miller, 52, went missing after leaving a home on South Sun N lakes Boulevard in Lake Placid at 5 p.m. It is not known where he was headed.

Miller is described as being 6 feet, 3 inches tall with blond hair. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with paint stains on it and swim trunks that have blue and red on them.

If you know where he is, call 863-402-7200 option.