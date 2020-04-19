Highlands County deputies arrest 18-year-old for first degree murder

AVON PARK, Fla (WFLA) — An 18-year-old man was arrested for the murder of a 20-year-old man in Avon Park Saturday, the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office said.

Dennis Wilberforce Bent was arrested and charged with the first degree murder of Christopher Reese Thursday night. He was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, drug possession, sale of marijuana, and violation of probation.

Highlands County detectives are still seeking information about this case. If you have any details that could help the investigation, you’re urged to call Det. Kelly at 863-402-7250 or Crime Stoppers at 800-266-TIPS.

