Highlands Co. roommates arrested for 2020 murder of elderly man

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Two people from Highlands County have been charged in the 2020 murder of an elderly Sebring man.

According to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, 24-year-old Britney Andrus and 20-year-old Tyler Best are charged with second-degree murder during commission of a burglary, burglary with battery and grand theft auto.

Deputies say Andrus and Best were both living in a suite attached to 88-year-old James Little’s home on Ramona Avenue when the two apparently planned to rob Little, who lived in the main house, and steal his car so they could fund a trip to Michigan.

Andrus was recently released from Highlands County Jail after serving time for a 2020 arson arrest and was booked just 12 hours later for Little’s murder.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to call Det. Du’Wayne Kelly at 863-402-7250 or email detectives@highlandssheriff.org.