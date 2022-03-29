AVON PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — A Lake Placid man was arrested after deputies said he called in a bomb threat to Avon Park High School on Monday.

Sherwin Murray Wyche, 40, was charged with making a false report of a bomb, aggravated stalking and using a two-way device to facilitate a felony.

The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office said someone, later identified as Wyche, called the school at 7:56 a.m. and claimed there was a bomb in a car belonging to a cafeteria worker. A car matching the description given was found in the parking lot close to the cafeteria, so students and faculty were evacuated.

Bomb technicians from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office and the State Fire Marshal inspected the car, but didn’t find anything suspicious.

Deputies said when they investigated, they found Wyche had been in a relationship with one of the workers and was harassing her.

Wyche had made previous threats to the woman, leading to aggravated stalking charges, according to deputies.