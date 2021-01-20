Highlands Co. firefighters rescue worker caught in underground sewer grinder

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Highlands County firefighters rescued a contractor “partially entangled” in an underground sewer grinder Wednesday.

Highlands County Fire Rescue was called out to Edgewater Drive near Sunrise Drive and immediately contacted a technical rescue unit from Desoto City after they learned the complexity of the rescue.

The medics and firefighters first on scene were able to access the patient and provide him care, but weren’t able to pull him out right away.

When the technical rescue unit arrived, it took over 90 minutes to free the worker, having to dismantle the underground machine and lift the worker out of the pit.

After the nearly two-hour long rescue, the patient was extracted from the machinery and transported to a trauma center by helicopter.

The worker’s condition was not released.