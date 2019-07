HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Lightning has proved to be no joke the past couple weeks in the Bay area and continues to do so. Today, the Highlands Lakes Volunteer Fire Department was struck by lightning, which knocked down a power line.

Highlands County Fire Rescue

The downed lines sparked a small fire and even melted the asphalt.

The Highlands County Fire Rescue explained how this incident proves as a great example of why down power lines are dangerous.