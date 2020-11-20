Highlands Co. deputies find way to serve search warrant at COVID-positive home

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Wonder what it’s like to serve a search warrant in the age of the coronavirus, especially when the home is a COVID-19 positive residence?

Well, Highlands County deputies figured out a solution.

The sheriff’s office posted a photo to Facebook on Friday showing two of their employees from the Special Victims Unit decked out in protective medical suits, gloves, face shields and, of course, masks.

“What do you do when you have a search warrant that can’t wait and everybody in the home is COVID positive? If you are the Special Victims Unit, you put on the spacesuits and serve the warrant,” the social media post read.

Florida’s Department of Health has reported an uptick of cases in recent weeks. More than 9,000 new cases were reported statewide on Thursday. Highlands County has seen a total of 3,372 cases and 133 deaths during the pandemic.