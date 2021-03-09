LIVE NOW /
Girl charged with school shooting threat at Highlands County middle school

Highlands County

Highlands Co. School shooting threat

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 13-year-old girl was arrested Tuesday after Instagram posts threatening to shoot up her middle school in Lake Placid.

According to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, the seventh grade student posted disturbing messages on an Instagram account named after Lake Placid Middle School. The username was “LPMS_deathnote.”

The first message was a picture of a gun with three threatening statements:

  1. “If you want to live tomorrow I recommend not coming to school. We tired of being bullied and bothered for no reason”
  2. “Me and 2 of my friends are coming to kill anyone we see so be ready”
  3. “We are going to start at 10:00 Am tomorrow morning”

The second message included an image of six firearms, with the message: “Some more of what we gonna bring.”

The threat resulted in more than 400 students being absent from school Tuesday.

