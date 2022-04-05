TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Monday’s storms brought hail as big as golf balls to Highlands County, according to residents who saw the damage first hand.

A Lake Placid resident said on Twitter that the golf ball-sized hail went through their window during the storm.

“We are okay,” the resident said. “But I was panicking the whole time. I was watching Hail as big as golf balls fly through our window.”

Sebring resident Dave Holland recorded video of the hail as it hit his car in a parking lot.

“Ice balls are bouncing on my car,” he said. “They’re the size of a quarter.”

Photos posted on the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners Facebook page showed other signs of damage, including a car with a broken windshield in Sebring.

Vehicle damage in Sun n Lake of Sebring (Credit: Highlands County Board of County Commissioners)

The county also showed photos of downed tree limbs in Avon Park in the storm’s aftermath.