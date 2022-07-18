HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued for a 14-year-old girl who was last seen in the Sebring area, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Mileyia Boose, described by authorities as a white female standing 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, was last seen in the area of the 100 block of Robin Avenue in Sebring.

She was last seen with a black “Champion” duffle bag.

Anyone with information Boose’s whereabouts is asked to call the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office at 863-402-7200 or 911.

This is a developing story.