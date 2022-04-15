HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A child is safe after their family chased after a man who allegedly kidnapped their child after they met online through the children’s gaming app Roblox.

According to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the Spring Lake area just after 8 a.m. on April 11.

Deputies said the child was in the vehicle of 19-year-old Anthony Borgesano from Orlando and was being chased by the child’s family.

According to deputies, the child was able to get out of Borgesano’s vehicle and fled.

The family alleged Borgesano sexually abused the child before he escaped and that the two communicated through Roblox, Instagram, Snapchat, Discord, and TikTok.

Borgesano was arrested on Thursday in Ocoee. He was denied bond and has been charged with sexual battery of a child under 12, kidnapping of a child under 13, traveling to meet a minor for sex, interference of child custody, child abuse, and use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.