HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Highlands County Fire Rescue crews responded to a house fire early Thursday morning.
According to HCFR, the fire took place in the 300 block of Durham Avenue in Lake Placid. The fire caused the roof to collapse as firefighters arrived at the scene.
HCFR said the home was vacant during the time of the fire.
Several fire rescue units from Highlands Park 33, Sun N Lakes Lake Placid 41, Lake Placid 36, Desoto City 19, Battalion 2, and EMS 36 and 41 also responded to the fire.
LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:
- President Trump set to pay respects to Ginsburg at Supreme Court
- Jobless claims at 870,000 as fraud and backlogs cloud data
- Fire rescue crews put out vacant house fire in Highlands County
- 88 whales rescued from Australia’s worst mass beaching
- Florida wildlife refuge to take 30 former circus elephants