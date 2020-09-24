Fire rescue crews put out vacant house fire in Highlands County

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Highlands County Fire Rescue crews responded to a house fire early Thursday morning.

According to HCFR, the fire took place in the 300 block of Durham Avenue in Lake Placid. The fire caused the roof to collapse as firefighters arrived at the scene.

Highlands County Fire Rescue

HCFR said the home was vacant during the time of the fire.

Several fire rescue units from Highlands Park 33, Sun N Lakes Lake Placid 41, Lake Placid 36, Desoto City 19, Battalion 2, and EMS 36 and 41 also responded to the fire.

