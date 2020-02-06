Breaking News
WATCH LIVE: President Trump addresses impeachment acquittal

Fire closes Highlands County landfill site, delays garbage collection

Highlands County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Highlands County landfill has been closed to the public due to a fire, according to county officials. Garbage collection is also expected to be delayed.

Several Highlands County Fire Rescue units responded to the fire around 3 a.m. Thursday at the county landfill located off of Arbuckle Creek Road.

When crews arrived, they found a “fairly advanced fire in what was a small area at first,” according to Public Safety Director Marc Bashoor. He said the area is not near a water supply and is a non-hydrant area, which caused crews to establish a water supply out of a pond on-site as well as shuttle water to the scene.

  • Highlands County Fire Rescue
  • Highlands County Fire Rescue
  • Highlands County Fire Rescue

Fire officials say this will be a long-term operation as crews on scene are working to separate materials and are dealing with various combustibles.

Garbage service is running but delays are expected.

According to Highlands County Engineer Clinton Howerton, local municipalities have been notified that garbage service coming to the landfill has been stopped until possibly later Thursday afternoon or Friday and will resume once the landfill is able to reopen.

Garbage trucks are running and will pick up trash Thursday until full and then will have to wait until the landfill reopens.

Video courtesy: Highlands County Fire Rescue

Residents are being advised to leave their blue garbage bins out if their regular trash is not able to be picked up Thursday. Those who have trash pickup scheduled on Friday should be aware pickup may be delayed until Saturday.

Recycling is scheduled to be picked up normally Thursday, though residents should leave their green bins out if for some reason they are not picked up.

For more information, follow the Highlands County Board of Commissioners, Government Facebook page.

Video courtesy: Highlands County Fire Rescue

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Eagle 8 HD video of Highlands Co. landfill fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Eagle 8 HD video of Highlands Co. landfill fire"

Fire closes Highlands County landfill site, delays garbage collection

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fire closes Highlands County landfill site, delays garbage collection"

Highlands County landfill fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Highlands County landfill fire"

New fun, food and faces at Florida State Fair

Thumbnail for the video titled "New fun, food and faces at Florida State Fair"

Engineers begin search for lost graves underneath Pinellas County School

Thumbnail for the video titled "Engineers begin search for lost graves underneath Pinellas County School"

HCSO Deputies inspecting games ahead of the Florida State Fair kickoff Thursday

Thumbnail for the video titled "HCSO Deputies inspecting games ahead of the Florida State Fair kickoff Thursday"

Grave Concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grave Concerns"

Grave Concerns: Uncovering Tampa’s black hidden cemeteries

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grave Concerns: Uncovering Tampa’s black hidden cemeteries"

Road Rants: Checking for recalls

Thumbnail for the video titled "Road Rants: Checking for recalls"

Storm Team 8 Forecast: Timing of Thursday night's strong storms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Storm Team 8 Forecast: Timing of Thursday night's strong storms"

Tampa men accused of filling fuel bladders in Pasco County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa men accused of filling fuel bladders in Pasco County"

Tampa woman tells how ‘Gray death’ killed her brother

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa woman tells how ‘Gray death’ killed her brother"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss