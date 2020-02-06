Fire closes Highlands County landfill site, delays garbage collection

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Highlands County landfill has been closed to the public due to a fire, according to county officials. Garbage collection is also expected to be delayed.

Several Highlands County Fire Rescue units responded to the fire around 3 a.m. Thursday at the county landfill located off of Arbuckle Creek Road.

When crews arrived, they found a “fairly advanced fire in what was a small area at first,” according to Public Safety Director Marc Bashoor. He said the area is not near a water supply and is a non-hydrant area, which caused crews to establish a water supply out of a pond on-site as well as shuttle water to the scene.

Fire officials say this will be a long-term operation as crews on scene are working to separate materials and are dealing with various combustibles.

Garbage service is running but delays are expected.

According to Highlands County Engineer Clinton Howerton, local municipalities have been notified that garbage service coming to the landfill has been stopped until possibly later Thursday afternoon or Friday and will resume once the landfill is able to reopen.

Garbage trucks are running and will pick up trash Thursday until full and then will have to wait until the landfill reopens.

Residents are being advised to leave their blue garbage bins out if their regular trash is not able to be picked up Thursday. Those who have trash pickup scheduled on Friday should be aware pickup may be delayed until Saturday.

Recycling is scheduled to be picked up normally Thursday, though residents should leave their green bins out if for some reason they are not picked up.

