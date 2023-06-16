LAKE PLACID, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a statewide alert for a missing 17-year-old girl who hasn’t been seen in almost a month.

The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office first reported Andrea Roura missing on May 23, although she has not been seen since May 20.

Authorities said she was last seen near her home on Lincoln Road in Lake Placid.

Andrea was described as being 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 225 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes, a scar on her bottom left ear and shoulder, and could be wearing glasses.

If you know where she is, call the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office at 863-402-7200 or 911.