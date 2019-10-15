LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

F-150 collides head-on with school bus carrying 20 Avon Park students, 3 hospitalized

Highlands County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AVON PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — One student was hospitalized and others were injured after a school bus was hit head-on by an F-150 in Avon Park Tuesday afternoon.

The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office said the school bus was carrying 20 Avon Park High School students when it was struck by the F-150 on East Cornell Street.

The student transported to the hospital was treated for a minor leg injury. Several other students reportedly suffered minor bruises and abrasions.

Two occupants of the F-150 were transported to the hospital.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss