F-150 collides head-on with school bus carrying 20 Avon Park students, 3 hospitalized

AVON PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — One student was hospitalized and others were injured after a school bus was hit head-on by an F-150 in Avon Park Tuesday afternoon.

The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office said the school bus was carrying 20 Avon Park High School students when it was struck by the F-150 on East Cornell Street.

The student transported to the hospital was treated for a minor leg injury. Several other students reportedly suffered minor bruises and abrasions.

Two occupants of the F-150 were transported to the hospital.

