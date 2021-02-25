Endangered children alert issued for missing Highlands Co. infant and toddler

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Deputies in Highlands County are asking for help finding two missing children.

According to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, a missing endangered children alert was issued for John Wayne Barfield, 15-months-old and Kinyin Jayde Barfield, 1-month-old.

Deputies said he could be in the custody of his mother, Jessica Ruth Wooten, 30.

Wooten is from Moore Haven, but was last seen yesterday, Feb. 24, at the Highlands Palms Apartments on Canberra Circle in Avon Park.

If you have any information, please call 863-402-7200, email detectives@highlandssheriff.org