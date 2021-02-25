LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Endangered children alert issued for missing Highlands Co. infant and toddler

Highlands County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Deputies in Highlands County are asking for help finding two missing children.

According to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, a missing endangered children alert was issued for John Wayne Barfield, 15-months-old and Kinyin Jayde Barfield, 1-month-old.

Deputies said he could be in the custody of his mother, Jessica Ruth Wooten, 30.

Wooten is from Moore Haven, but was last seen yesterday, Feb. 24, at the Highlands Palms Apartments on Canberra Circle in Avon Park.

If you have any information, please call 863-402-7200, email detectives@highlandssheriff.org

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss