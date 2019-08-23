Drug kingpin charged with murder of man found bludgeoned to death in Sebring

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A local drug kingpin has been charged in connection with the slaying of a drug dealer whose body was found in Sebring earlier this year.

Miguel Angel Molina-Etchechury is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 22-year-old Jonathan Diaz who was found buried in the backyard of a home in the 100 block of Longview Road in March.

Investigators say Diaz was taken to Molina’s garage and bludgeoned to death in retaliation for owing several thousand dollars to Molina’s drug trafficking organization.

Authorities say Molina was already in federal custody in Texas.

He now faces charges of second-degree murder, abuse of a human body and tampering with evidence.

Further information was not immediately available.

