HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A driver was extricated and hospitalized following a crash in Highlands County early Monday morning, according to the Highlands County Fire Rescue.

The accident happened around 5 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Highway 27, just south of State Road 70.

Officials said crews had to remove a windshield to get the driver and three dogs and a cat out of the vehicle. The driver was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

All lanes have since reopened.

