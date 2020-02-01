Detectives find vehicle of missing 81-year-old Highland County woman

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Highlands County detectives have found the vehicle of the 81-year-old Sebring woman who has been missing since Jan. 17 in the Kissimmee River.

Margaret “Helen” Becker was last seen in the Southgate Plaza on US 27 just after 6 p.m. buying bananas at the plaza’s Publix.

On Saturday, members of the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission found Becker’s 2018 Chevrolet Colorado on the Avon Park Bombing Range.

Detectives say divers found the car about 30 yards off a boat ramp in an area that is 15 to 30 feet deep. The car was still in drive and three of the windows were rolled down, which indicated Becker was in the vehicle when it went into the water. However, Becker was not inside the vehicle when it was pulled out.

A thorough search of the area immediately downstream of the boat ramp was completed, but only some items that had been inside the vehicle were found.

This news comes less than a week after her family reached out to the public for help in finding the elderly woman.

“Anything – please call. Please. We just need some leads,” said Sheri Becker Unger, Margaret Becker’s step-daughter. “We don’t know what direction. We’re willing to do search parties, we’re willing to do whatever we can but we just have no direction.”

LATEST STORIES: