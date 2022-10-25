AVON PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis and Senior Chancellor Henry Mack from the Florida Dept. of Education are expected to speak in Avon Park. The event was focused on workforce training initiatives, according to information handed out to the crowd.

Flyers from the event listed “Critical Workforce Academies” as the topic, with information about grants to be awarded to assist state colleges with dual enrollment and vocational training initiatives for high school students and others.

When DeSantis came and to begin the event, he said the day’s event was a big announcement. Previously, he mentioned, he’d been in the county to discuss truck driver training initiatives and help improve supply chain workforce levels. DeSantis said the state had been working hard to help with recovery from Hurricane Ian after detailing previous programs he’d announced to help with trucker training efforts.

Before discussing the day’s new initiative, DeSantis praised the Florida educational system, following up new score rankings from the National Assessment of Educational Progress, which reported Florida 4th and 8th graders had performed well for reading and math, ranking third in the nation.

He also mentioned new tax relief options for Hurricane Ian victims, and discussed a planned special legislative session focused on property insurance. DeSantis said recovery in Florida, particularly bridge repairs, were something that Florida “just did” rather than asking permission from anyone, including the federal government.

“What this should remind us, is the importance of some of these occupations, that go into serving our communities,” DeSantis said. “And it’s not just in a natural disaster, that we appreciate it, but certainly when you look at the people involved in emergency management, I’d say in Florida we do it better than any other state.”

The governor said it was important to attract good people into the emergency management space, as well as in nursing, law enforcement, and first responder fields. He announced a $9 million grant to three state colleges to strengthen workforce and college education programs, which he called critical needs in Florida. The funding itself comes from the Critical Workforce Training grants, according to DeSantis.

South Florida State College would get $2.8 million, while Daytona State College would also get $2.8 million. St. Pete College, which will oversee the program, will receive $3.4 million.

The event was the first public appearance by DeSantis after the gubernatorial debate on Monday night against Democratic challenger Charlie Crist.

