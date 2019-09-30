Deputies warn residents about jury duty scam in Highlands Co.

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Highlands County deputies are now warning residents about a new scam going around the area.

According to deputies, callers claiming to be from the sheriff’s office are telling people they have missed jury duty and there is a warrant out for their arrest.

The callers will say the person needs to pay a fine in order to cancel the warrant. In some cases, they say the fine is over $1,000. To make a payment, the callers ask for gift cards.

Deputies want people to know they will never call someone to let them know there is a warrant for their arrest. Rather, they would just come and get you.

Additionally, if someone calls asking you for money, hang up and call the company or agency in question. Look the number up yourself instead of getting it from the caller or the caller ID.

Deputies say at least two people have fallen victim to the scam.

If you have received a call similar to this scam or have also fallen victim to a scam, please call the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.