TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing and endangered man from Highlands County.

The man, Robert James Richards, 77, was last seen leaving the Reflections on Silver Lake community in Avon Park around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.

They agency released pictures of the man and his vehicle, but did not provide any further information.

Anyone with information regarding Richards’ whereabouts can call the sheriff’s office at (863) 402-7200.