Deputies searching for missing 12-year-old girl in Sebring

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a missing 12-year-old girl in Sebring.

Deputies say Chloe Kowalski was last seen around 4 p.m. walking north along US 27 near Taylor Rental.

Kowalski has orange-blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Deputies say she was last seen wearing grey sweat pants, a black shirt and a grey beanie.

If you have seen her or know any information on her whereabouts, please call 863-402-7200 and choose option 1.

