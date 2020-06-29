Deputies searching for 90-year-old Sebring man who may be traveling north

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Highlands County deputies are currently searching for a Sebring man who might be traveling out of state.

Deputies say 90-year-old Robert Hummel was last seen driving a silver Chevy Cobalt with a Florida license plate MBV478 in St. Augustine.

Highlands County Sheriff’s Office

The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office believes Hummel may be trying to go to Georgia or North Carolina.

If you have seen Hummel or know his whereabouts, please call 863-402-7200 and choose option one.

