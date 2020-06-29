Deputies searching for 90-year-old Sebring man who may be traveling north

Highlands County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Highlands County Sheriff’s Office

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Highlands County deputies are currently searching for a Sebring man who might be traveling out of state.

Deputies say 90-year-old Robert Hummel was last seen driving a silver Chevy Cobalt with a Florida license plate MBV478 in St. Augustine.

  • Highlands County Sheriff’s Office
  • Highlands County Sheriff’s Office

The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office believes Hummel may be trying to go to Georgia or North Carolina.

If you have seen Hummel or know his whereabouts, please call 863-402-7200 and choose option one.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss