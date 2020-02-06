Deputies search for missing Sebring man, 55

SEBRING, Fla. (WFLA) – The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 55-year-old man.

The agency released a photo of Dexter Lippet on Facebook and said he was reported missing in Sebring this week and may be in a purple 2006 Chevrolet HHR with the Florida tag IGVH03.

The post did not include a description or any further information regarding his disappearance.

They are asking anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to contact detectives at 863-402-7200 or detectives@highlandssheriff.org.

