SEBRING, Fla. (WFLA) – The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 55-year-old man.
The agency released a photo of Dexter Lippet on Facebook and said he was reported missing in Sebring this week and may be in a purple 2006 Chevrolet HHR with the Florida tag IGVH03.
The post did not include a description or any further information regarding his disappearance.
They are asking anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to contact detectives at 863-402-7200 or detectives@highlandssheriff.org.
LATEST STORIES:
- NASA’s record-setting Koch, crewmates safely back from space
- VIDEO: CPR saves lizard after near-drowning
- Police: Driver hits TECO pole in Tampa, leaves scene
- Deputies search for missing Sebring man, 55
- Growing movement to list auto recalls on car registration notices