Deputies search for missing, endangered woman in Highlands County

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing, endangered woman.

Margaret Becker, 81, was last seen at a CVS in south Sebring Friday around 4:30 p.m.

“We have not been able to find any clue to her location as of now,” the agency said in a press release. “The last person who saw her at the CVS said she appeared confused.”

NOT THE ACTUAL VEHICLE. (Photo: Highlands County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies said Becker may be driving a 2018 Chevrolet Colorado with the Ohio tag HOB8214 and a handicap placard hanging from the rear-view mirror.

They are asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to call 863-402-7200.

LATEST STORIES: