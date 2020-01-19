HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing, endangered woman.
Margaret Becker, 81, was last seen at a CVS in south Sebring Friday around 4:30 p.m.
“We have not been able to find any clue to her location as of now,” the agency said in a press release. “The last person who saw her at the CVS said she appeared confused.”
Deputies said Becker may be driving a 2018 Chevrolet Colorado with the Ohio tag HOB8214 and a handicap placard hanging from the rear-view mirror.
They are asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to call 863-402-7200.
LATEST STORIES:
- World’s largest Snickers bar weighs in at over 2 tons
- Deputies search for missing, endangered woman in Highlands County
- Police: Baby in critical condition after being punched multiple times
- Women’s March draws thousands in cities across the country, including Sarasota
- ‘Take Back Bayshore’ run honors lives lost