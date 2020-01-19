Deputies search for missing, endangered woman in Highlands County

Highlands County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing, endangered woman.

Margaret Becker, 81, was last seen at a CVS in south Sebring Friday around 4:30 p.m.

“We have not been able to find any clue to her location as of now,” the agency said in a press release. “The last person who saw her at the CVS said she appeared confused.”

NOT THE ACTUAL VEHICLE. (Photo: Highlands County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies said Becker may be driving a 2018 Chevrolet Colorado with the Ohio tag HOB8214 and a handicap placard hanging from the rear-view mirror.

They are asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to call 863-402-7200.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss