TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 37-year-old woman who has been missing since Monday evening.

Authorities said Andra Marie Motsinger was last seen at about 11 p.m. Monday on N. Summit Avenue in Avon Park.

Motsinger has long, blond hair and blue eyes and is about 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, authorities said.

Those with information regarding her whereabouts are asked to call detectives at 863-402-7200.