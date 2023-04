HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies in Highlands County are looking for two dogs that killed animals at an elementary school.

Officials said the dogs killed farm animals at Park Elementary School in Avon Park this week.

Deputies said they haven’t been able to find the dogs despite repeated sweeps of the area.

Anyone with information about the dogs is asked to call 863-402-6730.

Anonymous tips can be left via the HCSO app or with Heartland Crime Stoppers at 800-226-TIPS.