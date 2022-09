SEBRING, Fla. (WFLA) — Highlands County deputies said they are looking for a missing endangered man out of Sebring.

Gabriel Hall, 20, was last seen at 3:25 a.m. Monday on Darnell Drive in the Sun ‘n Lake area of Sebring.

Hall is said to be autistic and “drawn to water.” He was wearing a Gators jersey and jeans while riding a bright blue bicycle when he was last seen, according to deputies.

If you know where he is, call 863-402-7200 option 1 if you have any info.