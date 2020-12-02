Deputies identify person of interest in Avon Park shooting that injured teen

AVON PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a “person of interest” in an Avon Park shooting.
Deputies said a 16-year-old boy was shot at the American Car Wash on Hal McRae Boulevard. The extent of his injuries are unknown.
Authorities have identified a “person of interest” in the shooting as 24-year-old Johntravious Perry, a Black male.
Those with information regarding Perry’s whereabouts are asked to call detectives at (863) 402-7250 or (863) 991-5044. You can also email Detective Melissa Kurtz at (863) 991-5044.
