TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Dunkin’ Donuts manager was arrested in Avon Park on Wednesday for violating conditions of his pre-trial release, according to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, Bruce Torres, 42, was arrested because he works with teenage girls at the location, a violation of his pre-trial release. The Wednesday arrest stemmed from a 2018 arrest for unlawful sexual activity on a victim age 16-17. The case is still pending.

The sheriff’s office asked anyone with information about Torres’ contact with girls under the age of 18 over the past four years to contact the Special Victims Unit at 863-402-7357 or email sritenour@highlandssheriff.org.