Deputies find missing 7-year-old boy in Sebring

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – UPDATE: Tayten Ladwig has been found and is safe.

ORIGINAL: Highlands County deputies are currently searching for a missing 7-year-old boy in Sebring.

Deputies say Tayten Ladwig has not been seen since he got off the school bus at the wrong stop around 2:15 p.m. Monday. He got off the bus at State Road 17 and Grove Avenue.

He was wearing a black shirt with neon colors, grey pants and black shoes.

If you have any information on Ladwig’s whereabouts or have seen him, please call 863-402-7200 option 1.