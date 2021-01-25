Deputies find missing 7-year-old boy in Sebring

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – UPDATE: Tayten Ladwig has been found and is safe.
ORIGINAL: Highlands County deputies are currently searching for a missing 7-year-old boy in Sebring.
Deputies say Tayten Ladwig has not been seen since he got off the school bus at the wrong stop around 2:15 p.m. Monday. He got off the bus at State Road 17 and Grove Avenue.
He was wearing a black shirt with neon colors, grey pants and black shoes.
If you have any information on Ladwig’s whereabouts or have seen him, please call 863-402-7200 option 1.