Dept. of Defense list identifies Agent Orange sites outside of Vietnam

Highlands County
Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Department Of Defense has released a list of locations where tactical herbicides like Agent Orange were tested and used outside of Vietnam and Florida is mentioned prominently.

Some Florida sites include Tampa Bay’s Avon Park Bombing Range, according to the report the Air Force conducted low volume anti-crop aerial spray trials from February to Fall 1951.

Testing and spraying also occurred at Eglin Air Force Base from 1952 until 1969.

In 1967 helicopters sprayed parts of the Apalachicola National Forest with Agents Orange and Blue.

For a full look at the Department of Defense’s herbicide testing locations click below.

DOD list identifying Agent Orange sites outside of Vietnam Download

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Florida College isolates unvaccinated students after measles case on campus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida College isolates unvaccinated students after measles case on campus"

Gift cards destroyed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gift cards destroyed"

Senator urges Trump to orchestrate coordinated approach to prevent spread of coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Senator urges Trump to orchestrate coordinated approach to prevent spread of coronavirus"

Family pleads for help on 11th day of elderly woman's disappearance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family pleads for help on 11th day of elderly woman's disappearance"

Big bust

Thumbnail for the video titled "Big bust"

Puppies train to be superheroes at Southeastern Guide Dogs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Puppies train to be superheroes at Southeastern Guide Dogs"

Tampa Bay man runs Gasparilla race in memory of his late wife

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay man runs Gasparilla race in memory of his late wife"

Teenagers hold Unity Walk in Clearwater

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teenagers hold Unity Walk in Clearwater"

Cyber Safety Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cyber Safety Day"

Coast Guard remembers deadly Blackthorn crash 40 years later

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coast Guard remembers deadly Blackthorn crash 40 years later"

Blackthorn 40th anniversary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blackthorn 40th anniversary"

Hundreds expected at Polk Co. School Board meeting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hundreds expected at Polk Co. School Board meeting"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss