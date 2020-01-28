Dept. of Defense list identifies Agent Orange sites outside of Vietnam

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Department Of Defense has released a list of locations where tactical herbicides like Agent Orange were tested and used outside of Vietnam and Florida is mentioned prominently.

Some Florida sites include Tampa Bay’s Avon Park Bombing Range, according to the report the Air Force conducted low volume anti-crop aerial spray trials from February to Fall 1951.

Testing and spraying also occurred at Eglin Air Force Base from 1952 until 1969.

In 1967 helicopters sprayed parts of the Apalachicola National Forest with Agents Orange and Blue.

For a full look at the Department of Defense’s herbicide testing locations click below.

LATEST POSTS