Crews battling 100-acre wildfire in Highlands County

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Crews are battling a 100-acre wildfire in Highlands County Saturday afternoon, according to Highlands County Fire Rescue.

Officials said the wildfire is burning near 102 Palm Beach Street in Lake Placid, Highlands County.

Multiple trackers and engines were called, including an areal unit. The northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 27 are closed while crews battle the flames.

First responders said the fire was roughly 30% contained.

