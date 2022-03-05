Crews battling 100-acre wildfire in Highlands County

Highlands County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Highlands County Fire Rescue

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Crews are battling a 100-acre wildfire in Highlands County Saturday afternoon, according to Highlands County Fire Rescue.

Officials said the wildfire is burning near 102 Palm Beach Street in Lake Placid, Highlands County.

Multiple trackers and engines were called, including an areal unit. The northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 27 are closed while crews battle the flames.

First responders said the fire was roughly 30% contained.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Next Five

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss