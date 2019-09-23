Couple of brush fires break out in Highlands County

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Fire rescue crews helped get a pair of small brush fires under control in Highlands County earlier this afternoon.

The first happened in Avon Park just off of North Highlands Boulevard.

Highlands County Fire Rescue

Highlands County Fire Rescue

Firefighters say the fire burned a small 10 by 10 shed. They believe the cause of the fire was from the improper disposal of hot charcoal from a barbeque grill.

No injuries were reported.

The second fire happened in Sebring.

Highlands County Fire Rescue

Firefighters believe bullets at a shooting range nearby sparked the brush fire. The fire only spread about half an acre.