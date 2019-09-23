Couple of brush fires break out in Highlands County

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Fire rescue crews helped get a pair of small brush fires under control in Highlands County earlier this afternoon.
The first happened in Avon Park just off of North Highlands Boulevard.
Firefighters say the fire burned a small 10 by 10 shed. They believe the cause of the fire was from the improper disposal of hot charcoal from a barbeque grill.
No injuries were reported.
The second fire happened in Sebring.
Firefighters believe bullets at a shooting range nearby sparked the brush fire. The fire only spread about half an acre.