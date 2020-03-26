Coronavirus: Sebring closes all parks, recreation facilities, and beaches

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Sebring authorities have moved to close all parks, recreation facilities, and beaches in the city in an effort to stem the spread of coronavirus, police announced on Facebook.

According to the post, the spaces will be closed until further notice, but the boat ramp at Veteran’s Beach will stay open for public use.

A number of nearby cities and counties have moved to close public spaces in an effort to stop the spread of the disease, which has infected nearly 2,000 people in Florida. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection closed all state parks on Monday.

At this time, the number of coronavirus cases in Highlands County stands at five.

There is currently not quarantine or curfew in place.

LATEST CORONAVIRUS STORIES: