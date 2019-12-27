Christmas night crash leaves 4 injured in Highlands County

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Four people were hospitalized on Christmas night following a head-on crash in Highlands County.

The crash happened on State Road 17, east of Avon Park on Wednesday night.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver of a Chevy Malibu was driving southbound on State Road 17 when for unknown reasons entered the northbound lanes of and collided with a Nissan Xterra.

Three people in the crash suffered serious injuries.

The Florida Highway Patrol and the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the crash.