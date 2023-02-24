TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A golfer was stopped dead in his tracks when a dinosaur-like gator made an appearance at a course in Florida earlier this month.

Rich Louty was playing a game at a course in Sebring when he encountered the monster gator and took a photo.

“Welcome to Florida, home to Jurassic Park,” wrote WINK Chief Meteorologist Matt Devitt, who shared the photo on Facebook.

“I have lived in Florida all my life. That is the biggest one I have seen,” one person commented.

WFLA asked Louty for an estimation of the gator’s size. We’re still waiting to hear back.

It’s not unusual to see alligators on Florida golf courses. The reptiles are often drawn to the their ponds, lakes and other water hazards.

As temperatures rise, so do the chances of seeing gators in public. The animals are most active during their courtship process, which begins in early April, and during the official mating season, which occurs in the months of May and June.