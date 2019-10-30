Bear sighting causes pickup delays for Sebring middle students

SEBRING, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Fish and Wildlife is allowing parents to pick up their children from Sebring Middle School’s campus after a bear was found in a tree near the school.

There have been several bear sightings in the area the past couple of days, according to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 1:40 p.m. Wednesday a resident on South Orange Street in Sebring called for assistance when she spotted a bear in her backyard. Since then the bear has been tracked through several yards in the downtown area.

The Sebring Police Department says students have been released from Sebring Middle Schoo and were detoured around the area where the bear was last seen. At no time has the bear exhibited any aggressive signs; however, the police department asks anyone in the downtown area to be “beary” careful until the bear is removed from the area.

The bear was last spotted in a neighborhood near Nasturtium Ave and Orange Street in Sebring

