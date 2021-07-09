Avon Park mobile home deemed total loss after large fire

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Red Cross is now helping a Highlands County resident after their mobile home was deemed a total loss following an early morning fire Friday.

According to Highlands County Fire Rescue, units from Sun ‘n Lake, Highlands Lake, West Sebring, Battalion 1, and Medic 4 from Avon Park were alerted around 1:30 a.m. for a home fire in the 100 block of Century Boulevard in the Avon Park area.

When fire rescue crews arrived on the scene, officials say they found a mobile home with additions fully involved in flames.

Due to the additions and nature of flooring, HCFR said firefighters remained on the scene for four hours to make sure the fire was fully extinguished.

The cause of the fire remains unknown. No injuries were reported.