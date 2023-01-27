HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man from Avon Park was critically injured in a crash on Thursday evening.

According to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened at the intersection of County Road 64 East and County Road 17A South in Highlands County just after 6:00 p.m.

FHP said a pickup truck pulling a trailer – driven by a 58-year-old woman from Davenport – failed to stop at a stop sign and slammed into the driver’s side of a sedan. From there, the pickup rotated, hit a stop sign and collided with the front of another pickup truck.

The driver of the sedan – a 26-year-old man from Avon Park – was rushed to Lakeland Regional Medical Center with critical injuries. No other injuries were reported during the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol.