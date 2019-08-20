Avon Park High School student charged after bringing loaded gun to school

AVON PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – A student is facing felony charges after bringing a loaded gun to his high school.

Deputies are saying lives were likely saved because a classmate was brave enough to say something.

“We got a call that said they found a weapon on campus,” says Katy Vanderpool. She has two kids that go to Avon Park High School.

It was news that traveled fast in the small town of Avon Park.

“I heard that today during B lunch there was supposedly someone who showed up with a gun to school,” says David Mulero, a former student at Avon Park High.

Highlands County Sheriff’s Office credits a classmate for coming forward to one of the school’s two resource officers.

“Within 2 to 3 minutes of when the deputy received the tip he had that student in hand and brought him up to the office where the gun was discovered,” says Scott Dressel with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.

The 17-year-old student was arrested and the loaded gun found in his bag taken into evidence.

“It’s crazy. Like, why? What’s the point? I feel like nowadays everyone needs to be cautious,” says Mulero.

It didn’t take long for parents to get a robocall and text about the incident.

“Everybody shares it on Facebook. Everybody keeps everybody updated so it’s nice,” says Vanderpool

Deputies are using this as an example of the “See Something, Say Something” campaign working.

“I’m glad that someone reported it because a lot of kids don’t want to tell anymore. I’m really glad that they did,” says Vanderpool.

The 17-year-old is facing three felony counts of possession of a firearm. The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the incident.