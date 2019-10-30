Girl with no spleen goes into septic shock, dies; Avon Park mom arrested for child neglect

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – An Avon Park woman who allegedly failed to seek treatment for her 9-year-old daughter, who had congenital heart disease and no spleen, was arrested after the girl died, authorities said.

Elizabeth Danielle Markley, 29, is charged with child neglect with great bodily harm, according to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say Markley’s daughter was born with significant medical issues, including complex congenital heart disease, and did not have a spleen.

The child became ill on Feb. 23 and was going in and out of consciousness, but her mother did not seek treatment until the following day, according to an arrest report.

When the girl arrived at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg, she was struggling to breathe and had turned blue, authorities said.

Doctors at the hospital suspected the girl went into septic shock about 12 hours before they saw her.

She died of pneumonia with contributing factors of congenital heart disease, as well as fluid and electrolyte balances, according to the medical examiner.

Investigators said they later learned the child had missed 11 cardiology appointments over the past two years, and that her mother’s excuses for missing the appointments were not true.

They also said Markley had not been filing prescriptions for her daughter’s medication, including the antibiotics needed to help her fight off infections.

Markley was arrested on a warrant Oct. 29 and charged with child neglect with great bodily harm, a second-degree felony. Her bond was set to $100,000.

If convicted, Markley faces up to 15 years in prison, 15 years probation and a $10,000 fine, authorities said.

