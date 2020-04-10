Avon Park gas station owner stabbed to death during argument, deputies say

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A 29-year-old man was arrested Thursday night for the murder of a gas station owner in Avon Park, according to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies allege Roosevelt Shavon Smith III stabbed the owner, 47-year-old Dharmik Patel to death during an argument at the 7 Days gas station, 107 U.S. 27 South.

Smith was taken into custody shortly after the incident, and a brief foot chase.

According to detectives, security video showed Smith and Patel arguing inside the store, and Smith walking behind the counter and stabbing Patel multiple times.

Patel was pronounced dead at Advent Health Sebring.

Smith is being held at the Highlands County Jail on a second-degree murder charge.

