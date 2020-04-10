Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Avon Park gas station owner stabbed to death during argument, deputies say

Highlands County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A 29-year-old man was arrested Thursday night for the murder of a gas station owner in Avon Park, according to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies allege Roosevelt Shavon Smith III stabbed the owner, 47-year-old Dharmik Patel to death during an argument at the 7 Days gas station, 107 U.S. 27 South.

Smith was taken into custody shortly after the incident, and a brief foot chase.

According to detectives, security video showed Smith and Patel arguing inside the store, and Smith walking behind the counter and stabbing Patel multiple times.

Patel was pronounced dead at Advent Health Sebring.

Smith is being held at the Highlands County Jail on a second-degree murder charge.

LATEST CORONAVIRUS STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Local company donates 1,000 hand sanitizer units to hospital workers during coronavirus outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local company donates 1,000 hand sanitizer units to hospital workers during coronavirus outbreak"

Churches working to make Easter Sunday special in the midst of Coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Churches working to make Easter Sunday special in the midst of Coronavirus pandemic"

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "The latest on the coronavirus pandemic"

Racial disparities reflected in COVID19 death rates for African-Americans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Racial disparities reflected in COVID19 death rates for African-Americans"

Friday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Morning Forecast"

Tampa Police officers salute heroes from Tampa General Hospital

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Police officers salute heroes from Tampa General Hospital"

Pasco Co. woman dies from coronavirus, family has a warning for others

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pasco Co. woman dies from coronavirus, family has a warning for others"

Charity groups come together to feed farm worker

Thumbnail for the video titled "Charity groups come together to feed farm worker"

Are Vapers at a greater risk for COVID-19?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Are Vapers at a greater risk for COVID-19?"

a Kenneth City dance group does country line dancing at a socially acceptable distance

Thumbnail for the video titled "a Kenneth City dance group does country line dancing at a socially acceptable distance"

Family paid nearly $8,000 for reunion trip, canceled because of COVID-19; VRBO host keeping money

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family paid nearly $8,000 for reunion trip, canceled because of COVID-19; VRBO host keeping money"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss