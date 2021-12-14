Attempted murder suspect wanted by Highlands County deputies

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office said it is looking for a suspect in an attempted murder that happened on Nov. 22 in Avon Park.

According to deputies, Jamarcus Donte Wooden, 30, wanted on charges for attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after an attack at the intersection of Hal McRae Boulevard. and Delaney Avenue

He is said to be 5’6″ tall and weighs 200 pounds.

If you know where he is, call 863-402-7200 or email detectives@highlandssheriff.org.

Anonymous tips can also be sent through HCSO app or with Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS or www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com.

