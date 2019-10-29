Another sexual misconduct allegation surfaces against embattled Avon Park priest

AVON PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – An embattled former Catholic priest is facing new allegations of sexual misconduct.

A second parishioner has now come forward with a lawsuit against the former leader of an Avon Park church Father Nicholas McLoughlin.

McLoughlin is now retired from the Our Lady of Grace of Avon Park, but new claims of sexual misconduct have recently surfaced. Last year, he was placed on administrative leave after allegations surfaced he had inappropriate contact with a minor in the 1970s.

Earlier this month, he was slapped with a lawsuit by a former parishioner claiming he groped her during confessional.

He now faces a new lawsuit; this time another former parishioner claims he forcefully kissed her in 2017.

In both of these suits, the plaintiffs claim the Diocese of Venice bears responsibility.

“We certainly want to get to the heart of whether this could’ve been prevented by the Diocese of Venice…if we can weed out the bad clergymen then the church is a safer environment,” said attorney Adam Horowitz.

But parishioner Gerald Myers is angry over these claims.

“He just did a lot for this community and he was in my view an excellent pastor,” said Myers.

Myers has known McLoughlin for 12 years. He says the priest was devoted to helping the poor and needy, and has gone out of his way to help the community, like providing a soccer field.

The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office investigated the alleged attack during confessional in 2018, and say that case was unfounded.

“People see a wounded man and they’re trying to solicit money,” said Myers.

“Its so far out of character father McLoughlin to do these types of things that its hard to fathom.”

The alleged victims are demanding a jury trial.

