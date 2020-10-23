88-year-old man critically injured after being attacked in his Highlands County home, deputies say

AVON PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies in Highlands County say an 88-year-old man suffered critical injuries on Thursday when he was attacked in his home.

According to a post on the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the aggravated battery happened on Ramona Avenue off of State Road 17 in Avon Park. The post says the victim was attacked in his home sometime between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The 88-year-old had to be flown to a trauma center after the attack due to his critical injuries.

Deputies say a person of interest is in custody on unrelated charges. The incident was not a random attack, according to the sheriff’s office, and there is no threat to the community.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Du’Wayne Kelly at (863) 402-7250 or email detectives@highlandssheriff.org.

