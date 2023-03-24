LAKE PLACID, Fla. (WFLA) — A dispute between neighbors ended in a deadly shooting in Lake Placid Friday morning, according to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they got a 911 call from a 62-year-old man from the Placid Lakes area at about 8:30 a.m. who wanted a deputy to help him deal with his 72-year-old neighbor who was driving across his yard.

As deputies responded, they learned that someone had been shot in the area.

The sheriff’s office said after the 62-year-old made the 911 call, he went to his neighbor’s house and ended up getting into “a heated confrontation.”

According to deputies, both men were armed with guns, and at one point in the dispute, the 72-year-old neighbor shot the caller.

“We respond to neighbor disputes all the time, and understand that tempers can get heated, but this kind of incident is why we urge people to let deputies get involved and not try to handle things themselves,” Sheriff Paul Blackman said. “An argument with your neighbor is not worth risking your life.”

Deputies said their records showed that they had responded to similar neighbor confrontations in the past.

As of this report, neither man is being named by the sheriff’s office, citing privacy restrictions from Marsy’s Law.