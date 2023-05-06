SEBRING, Fla. (WFLA) — Five men were arrested in connection to a shooting in Sebring on Friday, according to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said a shooting at the intersection of SR-66 and S. Orange Blossom Blvd. left a 25-year-old man in critical condition.

A group of people in a red Ford 500 sedan allegedly fired at him in his car, according to the sheriff’s office. The vehicle left the area, but was spotted in neighboring Hardee County at around 7 p.m.

The car crashed in Wauchula after allegedly fleeing deputies and the five people inside were taken into custody. The Hardee County Sheriff’s Office said if the chase hadn’t ended there, it could have turned deadly. Over 500 people were participating in a Send Me Missions 5K race just blocks away.

“This situation could have ended much differently without the quick action of law enforcement,” the Hardee County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook post. “The deputies’ forethought and swift actions prevented tragedy tonight.”

Four of the five men are being held in the Hardee County Jail awaiting extradition to Highlands County. Trinton Alexander Lee, Junior Louis, Zikevious Knowles, and Daniel Mabry were charged with attempted first degree murder, firing a weapon into an occupied vehicle, and using a two-way device to facilitate a felony, according to the sheriff’s office. The fifth man, Jasiah Sison, is being held on a probation violation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office at (863) 402-7200 or contact detectives via email at detectives@highlandssheriff.org.