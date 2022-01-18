4-year-old among 2 killed in Sebring DUI wrong-way crash, FHP says

Highlands County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Highlands County Sheriff’s Office

SEBRING, Fla. (WFLA) – A Sebring woman is behind bars after killing a 4-year-old child and a 32-year-old man in a DUI crash while driving the wrong way.

According to deputies, Zasha Colon, 45, was traveling north in the southbound lane of South Highlands Avenue near Youth Care Lane just after 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 17.

The Florida Highway Patrol says Colon’s Chevrolet Tahoe struck another vehicle causing her SUV to collide with a sign and construction barrels, ultimately coming to a rest on the inside travel lane.

Both the man and child were pronounced dead at the scene. Two other children were seriously injured in the crash.

Colon has been charged with two counts of DUI manslaughter. The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss